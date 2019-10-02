Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Shares Up 1.5%

Northern Star Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:NESRF)’s share price shot up 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.61 and last traded at $7.61, 550 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut Northern Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.32.

About Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF)

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company primarily holds interests in the Jundee, Kundana, Kanowna Belle, Paulsens, and South Kalgoorlie projects located in Western Australia; and the Central Tanami project situated in the Northern Territory.

