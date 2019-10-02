Northland Securities Reiterates $70.00 Price Target for Plantronics (NYSE:PLT)

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) received a $70.00 target price from stock analysts at Northland Securities in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 101.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PLT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Plantronics in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti set a $83.00 price objective on Plantronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Cowen set a $61.00 price objective on Plantronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Plantronics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.17.

Get Plantronics alerts:

Plantronics stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,047. Plantronics has a fifty-two week low of $26.09 and a fifty-two week high of $62.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.75.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 21.22% and a negative net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $447.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Plantronics’s quarterly revenue was up 102.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plantronics will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Plantronics news, CEO Joseph B. Burton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLT. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 82.6% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 845,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,314,000 after buying an additional 382,316 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 992.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after buying an additional 183,938 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 52.3% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 442,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,424,000 after buying an additional 152,145 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Plantronics during the second quarter worth about $5,377,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 407.6% during the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 140,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after buying an additional 112,666 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.