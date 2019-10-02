Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) Receives $86.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Novocure from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub lowered Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. SunTrust Banks raised Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush lowered Novocure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Novocure from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.62. 272,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,929. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.08. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -105.24 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Novocure has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $98.70.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. Novocure had a negative return on equity of 31.80% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Novocure’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novocure will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Novocure news, CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total value of $644,394.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,190,502.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.63, for a total value of $383,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,709,241.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 429,633 shares of company stock worth $37,092,922. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Novocure by 1,337.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novocure during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novocure during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Novocure by 560.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novocure by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

