Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 251,659 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 5,391.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,659 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Snap-on worth $42,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 326.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Snap-on during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Motco bought a new position in Snap-on during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Snap-on by 34.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Get Snap-on alerts:

SNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $164.00 price target on Snap-on and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $180.00 price target on Snap-on and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.60.

SNA stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.20. 56,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,645. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $135.29 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.25.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.01. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $951.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total transaction of $3,058,675.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total transaction of $421,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,251.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.