Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,638,522 Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,638,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,274,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.82% of Mdu Resources Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 12.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,236,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $547,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,808 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 97.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,330,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,927,000 after buying an additional 1,643,667 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 126.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,855,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,764,000 after buying an additional 1,596,753 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mdu Resources Group in the second quarter valued at about $14,611,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 130.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 575,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,786,000 after buying an additional 325,166 shares during the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mdu Resources Group alerts:

Shares of Mdu Resources Group stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,992. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $28.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.2025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is 58.70%.

Separately, Williams Capital lifted their price target on Mdu Resources Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Mdu Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Mdu Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mdu Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.