Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $44.14 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,738,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 727,254 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 2.13% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $44,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 6,218.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 6,343 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of NYSE:IVR traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.95. 13,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,617. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $16.67.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 6.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.04%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Hardin bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.73 per share, for a total transaction of $39,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,165.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario Clemente bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.71 per share, with a total value of $31,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

