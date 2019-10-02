Nuveen Asset Management LLC Invests $40.46 Million in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 467,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,457,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SAIC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,766,169 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $443,706,000 after buying an additional 915,937 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 4,190.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 592,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,252,000 after purchasing an additional 578,294 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 173.3% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 410,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,490,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 14.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,496,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $115,125,000 after purchasing an additional 187,442 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 127.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 286,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,832,000 after purchasing an additional 160,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Science Applications International stock traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $84.33. The company had a trading volume of 944 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.35. Science Applications International Corp has a twelve month low of $58.19 and a twelve month high of $92.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.80 and a 200-day moving average of $81.12.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Science Applications International Corp will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.37%.

SAIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

In other news, Director John J. Hamre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $864,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,488.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

