Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 160,573 Shares of Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,205,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 160,573 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Renasant were worth $43,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 44.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the second quarter valued at $236,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Renasant by 268.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Renasant stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.78. 11,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,121. Renasant Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.02 and a 52-week high of $41.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $154.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Renasant Corp. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.33%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RNST. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Renasant from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Renasant from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. DA Davidson began coverage on Renasant in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Renasant Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

