Oasis City (OSC) Price Up 12.6% This Week

Oasis City (CURRENCY:OSC) traded down 16% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Oasis City token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0466 or 0.00000565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, BitForex and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Oasis City has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. Oasis City has a total market capitalization of $101.95 million and $68,176.00 worth of Oasis City was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oasis City alerts:

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000092 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Oasis City Profile

Oasis City (OSC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2013. Oasis City’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,185,885,700 tokens. Oasis City’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis City’s official website is www.oasiscity.io/en. Oasis City’s official message board is medium.com/@oasiscity.

Buying and Selling Oasis City

Oasis City can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, CoinTiger and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis City should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis City and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.