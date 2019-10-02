Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.12.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OAS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 target price on Oasis Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. MKM Partners began coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks lowered Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI set a $9.00 target price on Oasis Petroleum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

In other Oasis Petroleum news, CEO Thomas B. Nusz bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $82,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,830,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,051,716.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Taylor L. Reid bought 45,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $124,365.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,462,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,380.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 105,060 shares of company stock worth $292,666 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OAS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,706,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,355,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 410.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,427,982 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $19,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,871 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,704,393 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $174,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,458 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,116,897 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OAS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.35. 191,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,060,740. Oasis Petroleum has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average is $4.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 2.20.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy producer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.59% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $529.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

