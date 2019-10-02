Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.01

Shares of Obsidian Energy Ltd (TSE:OBE) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.01 and last traded at C$1.01, with a volume of 74517 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.09.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OBE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Obsidian Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Obsidian Energy from C$2.25 to C$1.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Obsidian Energy from C$2.80 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. GMP Securities increased their target price on Obsidian Energy from C$0.40 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Obsidian Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.32.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.56 million and a P/E ratio of -0.21.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$102.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Obsidian Energy Ltd will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. It holds interests in the Alberta Viking, Cardium, Deep Basin, and Peace River areas. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd.

