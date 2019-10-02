Obyte (GBYTE) Trading Down 9.3% Over Last Week

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Obyte has a market capitalization of $13.46 million and $766.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Obyte coin can currently be bought for $19.14 or 0.00231343 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and UPbit. During the last week, Obyte has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Obyte alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003327 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000857 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Obyte Coin Profile

Obyte is a coin. It launched on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 703,558 coins. The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Obyte’s official website is obyte.org. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Obyte Coin Trading

Obyte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Obyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Obyte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.