Odyssey Price Up 46.6% Over Last 7 Days (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Odyssey has a total market cap of $7.05 million and $2.33 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Odyssey token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Huobi, Kucoin and IDEX. During the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 46.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012147 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00189936 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.66 or 0.01011600 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00023762 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00090256 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,683,622,960 tokens. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. Odyssey’s official website is www.ocnex.net. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Odyssey

Odyssey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, IDEX, LBank, Upbit, HitBTC, Kucoin, FCoin, CoinTiger, Bittrex, Bit-Z and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

