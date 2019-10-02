OKCash (OK) Trading Down 4.5% Over Last 7 Days

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 1st. In the last week, OKCash has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One OKCash coin can now be bought for $0.0314 or 0.00000378 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade and Bittrex. OKCash has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $2,682.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029710 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00070778 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001983 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00131037 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 59.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001407 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,265.15 or 0.99743989 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000602 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 74,771,138 coins. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. OKCash’s official website is okcash.co. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

OKCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Bittrex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

