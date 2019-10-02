ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 204,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $14,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 25,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,047,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 192,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,245,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 31,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,579,000 after buying an additional 73,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.93. 799,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.08. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $77.21.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ONEOK to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of ONEOK to $82.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.69.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

