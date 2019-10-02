Opacity Market Cap Reaches $1.62 Million (OPQ)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. One Opacity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Kucoin. Opacity has a total market cap of $1.62 million and $10,848.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Opacity has traded up 34.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Opacity alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012141 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00190463 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.99 or 0.01013317 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00022529 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00089818 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Opacity Token Profile

Opacity launched on November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 128,999,564 tokens. The official website for Opacity is opacity.io. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage. Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage.

Opacity Token Trading

Opacity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opacity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opacity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.