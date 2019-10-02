OPCoinX Hits Market Cap of $40,418.00 (OPCX)

OPCoinX (CURRENCY:OPCX) traded up 48.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last seven days, OPCoinX has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OPCoinX coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. OPCoinX has a total market cap of $40,418.00 and $116.00 worth of OPCoinX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00190616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.71 or 0.01013532 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00023424 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00089979 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

OPCoinX Coin Profile

OPCoinX’s total supply is 162,043,298 coins. The official website for OPCoinX is overpoweredcoin.com. OPCoinX’s official Twitter account is @OPCoin_official.

OPCoinX Coin Trading

OPCoinX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OPCoinX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OPCoinX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OPCoinX using one of the exchanges listed above.

