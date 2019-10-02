Optimal Shelf Availability Token Market Cap Reaches $1.08 Million (OSA)

Optimal Shelf Availability Token (CURRENCY:OSA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Optimal Shelf Availability Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg and Bibox. Optimal Shelf Availability Token has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $4,924.00 worth of Optimal Shelf Availability Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Optimal Shelf Availability Token has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012011 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00190330 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.42 or 0.01009279 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00023992 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00091204 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Optimal Shelf Availability Token Token Profile

Optimal Shelf Availability Token’s launch date was April 9th, 2018. Optimal Shelf Availability Token’s total supply is 2,256,642,170 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,389,796,615 tokens. The official message board for Optimal Shelf Availability Token is medium.com/osadc. Optimal Shelf Availability Token’s official Twitter account is @global_OSADC. Optimal Shelf Availability Token’s official website is token.osadc.io/en.

Buying and Selling Optimal Shelf Availability Token

Optimal Shelf Availability Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimal Shelf Availability Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Optimal Shelf Availability Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Optimal Shelf Availability Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

