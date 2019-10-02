OWNDATA (OWN) 1-Day Volume Tops $19,219.00

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. One OWNDATA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. OWNDATA has a market capitalization of $604,642.00 and $19,219.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OWNDATA alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00078088 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00392809 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012129 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000051 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008745 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000098 BTC.

OWNDATA Profile

OWNDATA (OWN) is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network. OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata.

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

OWNDATA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OWNDATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OWNDATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.