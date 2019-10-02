Pact Group (ASX:PGH) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.47

Pact Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:PGH) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.47 and traded as low as $2.31. Pact Group shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 663,816 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $801.51 million and a P/E ratio of -2.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Get Pact Group alerts:

In other news, insider Raymond Horsburgh bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.26 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,112.00 ($25,611.35). Also, insider Carmen Chua bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.16 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,400.00 ($22,978.72).

About Pact Group (ASX:PGH)

Pact Group Holdings Ltd manufactures and supplies rigid plastic and metal packaging in Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, South Korea, Nepal, and India. The company operates in two segments, Pact Australia and Pact International. It primarily converts plastic resin and steel into packaging and related products for customers in the food, dairy, beverage, chemical, agricultural, industrial, and other sectors.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Pact Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pact Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.