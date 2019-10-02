Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust Acquires 11,176 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 973,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,176 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 2.9% of Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $28,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank increased its position in Bank of America by 188.4% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 120.6% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 57.6% during the second quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $63,258.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $30.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.42.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.59. The company had a trading volume of 27,475,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,292,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.75. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $31.17.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $30.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

