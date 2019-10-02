Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) Research Coverage Started at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

PD has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pagerduty from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pagerduty in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pagerduty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Pagerduty from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pagerduty in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pagerduty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

Shares of NYSE PD traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.25. 438,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,187. Pagerduty has a twelve month low of $26.98 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.99.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $40.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pagerduty will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Pagerduty in the second quarter valued at $164,467,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pagerduty in the second quarter valued at $51,931,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pagerduty in the second quarter valued at $30,808,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pagerduty in the second quarter valued at $29,470,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Pagerduty in the second quarter valued at $14,115,000. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pagerduty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

