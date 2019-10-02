PAL Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $43,211.00 (PAL)

PAL Network (CURRENCY:PAL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. PAL Network has a total market cap of $272,341.00 and $43,211.00 worth of PAL Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PAL Network has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. One PAL Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Bilaxy, IDEX and CPDAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012134 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00189947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.60 or 0.01009411 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00023990 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00090757 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PAL Network Token Profile

PAL Network was first traded on January 11th, 2018. PAL Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,524,050 tokens. The Reddit community for PAL Network is /r/PolicyPalNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PAL Network’s official Twitter account is @PolicyPalNET. The official website for PAL Network is www.pal.network. PAL Network’s official message board is medium.com/@policypalnet.

PAL Network Token Trading

PAL Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, DDEX, IDEX, Kyber Network, DOBI trade, Bilaxy, CoinBene and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAL Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAL Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAL Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

