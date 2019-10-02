Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 64.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,623,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 633,558 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $44,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.4% in the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 68.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 34.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

NYSE PK traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.27. 173,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,083,739. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $23.02 and a 52-week high of $33.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.53 and its 200-day moving average is $27.96.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.08 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 60.81%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, September 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.82.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.