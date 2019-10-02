PAWS Fund Price Hits $0.0119 on Exchanges (PAWS)

PAWS Fund (CURRENCY:PAWS) traded 39.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. PAWS Fund has a total market capitalization of $22,772.00 and approximately $66.00 worth of PAWS Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAWS Fund coin can currently be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, PAWS Fund has traded 34.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012127 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00190393 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.65 or 0.01009237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00022507 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00090189 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PAWS Fund Coin Profile

PAWS Fund’s total supply is 2,770,432 coins and its circulating supply is 1,911,884 coins. PAWS Fund’s official Twitter account is @pawsfund. PAWS Fund’s official message board is medium.com/paws-animal-charity. The official website for PAWS Fund is paws.fund.

PAWS Fund Coin Trading

PAWS Fund can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAWS Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAWS Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAWS Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

