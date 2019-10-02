Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.70 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Paychex updated its FY20 guidance to approx $3.10 EPS and its FY 2020 guidance to $3.10-3.10 EPS.

PAYX stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 988,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,059. The company has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Paychex has a 12 month low of $61.32 and a 12 month high of $88.43.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.10.

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.89, for a total transaction of $63,001.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at $768,935.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 2,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total value of $201,843.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,757,482.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,137 shares of company stock valued at $4,275,323. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

