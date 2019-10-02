Paypex (PAYX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $836,690.00

Paypex (CURRENCY:PAYX) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. One Paypex token can currently be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Token Store and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Paypex has a total market capitalization of $836,690.00 and $30,273.00 worth of Paypex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Paypex has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Paypex

Paypex’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,428,768 tokens. The official website for Paypex is paypex.org. The Reddit community for Paypex is /r/paypex. Paypex’s official Twitter account is @paypex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Paypex

Paypex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Token Store. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paypex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paypex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paypex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

