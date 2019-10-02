Penguin Coin Market Capitalization Reaches $265,992.00 (PENG)

Penguin Coin (CURRENCY:PENG) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Penguin Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including $24.68, $13.91, $31.01 and $71.13. Penguin Coin has a total market capitalization of $265,992.00 and approximately $378.00 worth of Penguin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Penguin Coin has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012011 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00190212 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.36 or 0.01009016 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00023720 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00090819 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Penguin Coin

Penguin Coin’s total supply is 9,769,582,175 coins and its circulating supply is 5,769,582,175 coins. Penguin Coin’s official website is penguincoin.io. The Reddit community for Penguin Coin is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Penguin Coin’s official Twitter account is @coin_penguin.

Penguin Coin Coin Trading

Penguin Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.91, $10.33, $24.68, $50.53, $31.01, $7.65, $20.24, $5.60, $12.02, $71.13, $38.31 and $18.66. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penguin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penguin Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Penguin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

