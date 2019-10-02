Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Bank of America

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the food distribution company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.46% from the company’s current price.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

PFGC stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.43. 11,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,794. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $28.05 and a twelve month high of $47.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 7,879 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total value of $356,682.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,807 shares in the company, valued at $896,662.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 7,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $325,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,567.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,879 shares of company stock worth $989,482 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 12.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,114 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Performance Food Group by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.