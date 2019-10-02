Perlin (PERL) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3.32 Million

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Perlin token can now be bought for $0.0348 or 0.00000416 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance. Perlin has a market capitalization of $9.08 million and approximately $3.32 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Perlin has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Perlin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012015 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00190183 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.43 or 0.01009722 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00023984 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00091025 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Perlin Token Profile

Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 261,312,530 tokens. Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork. The official website for Perlin is perlin.net. Perlin’s official message board is medium.com/perlin-network. The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Perlin

Perlin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Perlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Perlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Perlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.