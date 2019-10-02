Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.54

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.54 and traded as high as $0.62. Perseus Mining shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 15,000 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $724.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

About Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU)

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It owns interests in the Edikan gold mine and Grumesa project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire, as well as Mahalé, Mbengué, and Napié licenses in Côte d'Ivoire.

