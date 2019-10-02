Petroshale (CVE:PSH) PT Lowered to C$1.50

Petroshale (CVE:PSH) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 150.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Laurentian cut their price objective on shares of Petroshale from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of Petroshale stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.45, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $115.30 million and a PE ratio of 5.88. Petroshale has a 52 week low of C$0.57 and a 52 week high of C$1.86.

Petroshale (CVE:PSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$30.48 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Petroshale will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Petroshale Company Profile

PetroShale Inc, a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and consolidation of interests primarily in the North Dakota Bakken/Three Forks. It owns interests in the Antelope field covering an area of 1,639 net acres located in North Dakota; approximately 1,931 net acres in the South Berthold area of North Dakota; approximately 340 net acres in the North Nesson area; and approximately 120 acres in the Stockyard Creek area of North Dakota, the United States.

