Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PETS. Liberum Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on Pets at Home Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Pets at Home Group from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 165.33 ($2.16).

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

PETS traded up GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 219.60 ($2.87). 896,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 225.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 186.12. Pets at Home Group has a 52-week low of GBX 102.20 ($1.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 242.40 ($3.17). The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 36.60.

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.