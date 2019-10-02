Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Raised by Farmers National Bank

Farmers National Bank lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 2.7% of Farmers National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Farmers National Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 82,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 310,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,562,000 after buying an additional 11,370 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $587,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,024,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,710,000 after buying an additional 90,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.41.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,160. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.62. 9,889,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,282,714. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $46.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.28.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

