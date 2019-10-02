Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Farmers National Bank

Farmers National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PM stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.16. 2,683,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,874,503. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.67 and a 12 month high of $92.74. The company has a market cap of $116.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.79.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 91.76%.

In related news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $96,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.92.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

