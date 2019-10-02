Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Position Increased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 973,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.06% of Philip Morris International worth $76,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $36,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.9% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $46,000. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PM stock traded up $1.93 on Tuesday, reaching $77.86. 5,647,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,874,503. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.67 and a 12-month high of $92.74. The company has a market capitalization of $116.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.79.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 91.76%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $96,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $102.00 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays raised Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

