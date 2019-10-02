Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DOC. Citigroup initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.38. 885,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,981. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.18 and a fifty-two week high of $19.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.86.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $94.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, VP Bradley D. Page purchased 4,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.27 per share, for a total transaction of $74,779.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $87,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $262,750 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOC. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

