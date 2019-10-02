Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $91.93

Picton Property Income Ltd (LON:PCTN)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $91.93 and traded as low as $86.00. Picton Property Income shares last traded at $86.40, with a volume of 712,807 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.80, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $472.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 87.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 91.93.

About Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN)

Picton Property Income Limited is an internally managed investment company. The Company invests in a diversified commercial property portfolio located across the United Kingdom. The Company’s property portfolio includes approximately 60 commercial properties, which are in the industrial, office, retail, retail warehouse and leisure sectors.

