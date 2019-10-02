Pinkcoin Price Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $546,946.00 and $453.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Cryptohub.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.18 or 0.00846724 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003515 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000088 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001550 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000157 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 437,131,574 coins and its circulating supply is 411,871,138 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink.

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Cryptohub and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

