PIXEL (PXL) Price Hits $0.0119 on Exchanges

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One PIXEL token can currently be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone and IDAX. PIXEL has a total market cap of $702,619.00 and $468,700.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PIXEL has traded up 83% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8,283.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $223.55 or 0.02701973 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00534177 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005293 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00020937 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001757 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,034,231 tokens. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction.

Buying and Selling PIXEL

PIXEL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinone. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

