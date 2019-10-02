PlayCoin [ERC20] (PLY) Trading Down 9.5% This Week

PlayCoin [ERC20] (CURRENCY:PLY) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One PlayCoin [ERC20] token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PlayCoin [ERC20] has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. PlayCoin [ERC20] has a total market cap of $5.04 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of PlayCoin [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PlayCoin [ERC20]

PlayCoin [ERC20]’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 984,979,152 tokens. The Reddit community for PlayCoin [ERC20] is /r/playcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official website is playcoin.game. PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @playcoin_ply.

Buying and Selling PlayCoin [ERC20]

PlayCoin [ERC20] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayCoin [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayCoin [ERC20] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayCoin [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

