Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys New Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hartline Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.9% in the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Whirlpool by 1.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 45.9% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.6% during the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. TheStreet upgraded Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Longbow Research set a $178.00 target price on Whirlpool and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.40.

NYSE:WHR opened at $152.73 on Wednesday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $99.40 and a 1-year high of $159.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.81.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.21. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.55% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 31.66%.

In other news, CFO James W. Peters sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $95,231.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,544.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

