Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $70,000 Position in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter worth $46,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 31.3% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 87,975.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AIV. Barclays dropped their price objective on Apartment Investment and Management from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Apartment Investment and Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.83.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $120,384.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,542.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AIV stock opened at $51.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.06 and its 200-day moving average is $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.56. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 52 week low of $41.73 and a 52 week high of $52.49.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.36 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 49.61% and a net margin of 98.61%. Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

