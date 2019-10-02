Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $66,000 in UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $640,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 7,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UMBF shares. BidaskClub raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.25.

UMBF stock opened at $62.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. UMB Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $73.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.19.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The business had revenue of $271.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that UMB Financial Corp will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.78%.

In other UMB Financial news, Director Kris A. Robbins sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total transaction of $50,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,085.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman J Mariner Kemper sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $206,437.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 188,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,396,901.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,257 shares of company stock worth $276,615 over the last ninety days. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.