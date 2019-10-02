Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 84,147 Shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 99.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,147 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. FMR LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 11.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,160,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,877,000 after buying an additional 750,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,739,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,224,000 after acquiring an additional 655,847 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,698,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,341,000 after acquiring an additional 13,259 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,453,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,057,000 after acquiring an additional 400,253 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 817,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,667,000 after acquiring an additional 231,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.98% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zscaler to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. OTR Global cut Zscaler from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Zscaler from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.44.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $47,020.00. Also, insider Manoj Apte sold 95,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $8,112,641.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,561 shares of company stock worth $13,918,218. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

ZS stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $46.92. 10,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,399,016. Zscaler Inc has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $89.54. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -391.08 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.33.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $86.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.15 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

