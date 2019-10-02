Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $80,000 Position in Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in Veoneer during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,544,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Veoneer by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,171,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,591,000 after acquiring an additional 365,756 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Veoneer by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,827,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,628,000 after acquiring an additional 396,575 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,090,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Veoneer by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,364,000 after acquiring an additional 64,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VNE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Longbow Research set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Veoneer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Veoneer in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Veoneer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Shares of Veoneer stock opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average of $19.02. Veoneer Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $53.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.18. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.18%. The business had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.35 million. Analysts forecast that Veoneer Inc will post -5.47 EPS for the current year.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

