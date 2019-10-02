Populous (PPT) One Day Volume Tops $1.57 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 2nd. During the last seven days, Populous has traded up 16.9% against the dollar. Populous has a market cap of $20.11 million and $1.57 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Populous token can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00004563 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Bithumb, DragonEX and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00190616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.71 or 0.01013532 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00023424 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00089979 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Populous

Populous launched on April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous. Populous’ official website is populous.world.

Populous Token Trading

Populous can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange, DragonEX, Bithumb, Binance, LATOKEN, HitBTC, Kucoin, OKEx and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

