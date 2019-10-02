Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) and Bay Banks of Virginia (NASDAQ:BAYK) Critical Contrast

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) and Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Preferred Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Bay Banks of Virginia does not pay a dividend. Preferred Bank pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Preferred Bank has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Preferred Bank has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bay Banks of Virginia has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Preferred Bank and Bay Banks of Virginia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Preferred Bank 0 3 2 0 2.40 Bay Banks of Virginia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Preferred Bank presently has a consensus target price of $54.25, suggesting a potential upside of 4.53%. Given Preferred Bank’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Preferred Bank is more favorable than Bay Banks of Virginia.

Profitability

This table compares Preferred Bank and Bay Banks of Virginia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Preferred Bank 33.21% 17.73% 1.78% Bay Banks of Virginia 9.73% 4.54% 0.50%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.6% of Preferred Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of Bay Banks of Virginia shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Bay Banks of Virginia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Preferred Bank and Bay Banks of Virginia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Preferred Bank $204.57 million 3.82 $70.99 million $4.55 11.41 Bay Banks of Virginia $48.11 million 2.27 $3.88 million $0.38 21.58

Preferred Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Bay Banks of Virginia. Preferred Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bay Banks of Virginia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Preferred Bank beats Bay Banks of Virginia on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides real estate mortgage loans that are secured by retail, industrial, office, special purpose, and residential single and multi-family properties; real estate construction loans; commercial loans comprising lines of credit for working capital and term loans for capital expenditures; and commercial and export letters of credit, import lines of credit, documentary collections, international wire transfers, export financing products, bills purchase programs, and acceptances/trust receipt financing products, as well as standby letters of credit and foreign exchange services for importers and exporters. In addition, it offers various high-wealth banking services to wealthy individuals residing in the Pacific Rim area with residences, real estate investments, or businesses in Southern California. Further, it provides various banking services to physicians, accountants, attorneys, business managers, and other professionals; and safe deposit boxes, account reconciliation, courier service, and cash management services to the manufacturing, service, and distribution companies. Additionally, it offers remote deposit capture, and Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 13 full-service branch offices in Alhambra, Arcadia, Century City, City of Industry, Diamond Bar, Los Angeles, Pico Rivera, San Francisco, Tarzana, Torrance, and Irvine, California; and Flushing, New York. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Bay Banks of Virginia

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Virginia. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans, such as small business loans, asset based loans, and other secured and unsecured loans and lines of credit; residential and commercial mortgages; home equity loans; consumer installment loans; and consumer loans comprising automobile and boat financing, home improvement loans, and unsecured personal loans. It also offers credit cards; investment accounts; and insurance, online banking, telephone banking, mobile banking, analysis checking, cash management deposit, wire, direct deposit payroll, and remote deposit services, as well as a line of commercial lending options. In addition, the company offers management services, including estate planning and settlement, as well as trust administration, investment, and wealth management services; and revocable and irrevocable living trusts, testamentary trusts, custodial accounts, investment management accounts, and managed and self-directed rollover individual retirement accounts for personal and corporate trusts. As of February 6, 2019, it operated 20 banking offices, including a production office located throughout the greater Richmond area, the Northern Neck region, Middlesex County, the Tri-Cities area of Petersburg, Hopewell and Colonial Heights, Suffolk, and Virginia Beach. Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

