Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,077,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,194,919 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $75,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,243,000. Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.7% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,966,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $659,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HPE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.51. The stock had a trading volume of 666,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,047,390. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.59. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $17.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $237,171.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 49,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $753,955.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,654.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Argus raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.69.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

