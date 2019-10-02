Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 11,177 Shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,262,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,177 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $66,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 932.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

BERY stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.55. 102,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,128. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.43 and its 200 day moving average is $48.96. Berry Global Group Inc has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $59.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.10). Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Berry Global Group Inc will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Berry Global Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.63.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

